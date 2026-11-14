Marysville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from home care to clinic work. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Korean Women's Association (KWA Home Care)

Korean Women's Association (KWA Home Care) Location: Marysville, WA (and nearby Snohomish County)

(and nearby Snohomish County) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $23.54–$27.28 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (with minimum hours), PTO, paid HCA certification training, mileage reimbursement

One-on-one in-home care with a single client per shift—no rushing between facilities. Great fit if you like building real relationships and want a flexible schedule with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Life Care Center of Marysville

Location: Marysville, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Skilled nursing setting where you’ll provide direct patient care and supervise CNAs and LPNs as part of an interdisciplinary team. Good option if you’re an RN who wants stable work in a long-term care environment with a large, established company.

Employer: Lakewood Dental Care

Location: Marysville, WA

Type: Contract, Full-time (in person)

Contract, Full-time (in person) Pay: $23.00–$30.00 per hour (DOE)

(DOE) Benefits: Medical, dental, paid time off, employee discount

Chairside role in a friendly, goal‑oriented dental practice. You’ll handle x‑rays, four‑handed dentistry, impressions, and infection control—ideal if you have at least 1 year of dental assisting experience and like a warm, patient-focused office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and exact duties are in each posting, and employers here are actively hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.