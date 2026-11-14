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🏥 Marysville WA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Marysville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from home care to clinic work. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.
Caregiver / Home Care Aide / Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Korean Women's Association (KWA Home Care)
- Location: Marysville, WA (and nearby Snohomish County)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $23.54–$27.28 per hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (with minimum hours), PTO, paid HCA certification training, mileage reimbursement
One-on-one in-home care with a single client per shift—no rushing between facilities. Great fit if you like building real relationships and want a flexible schedule with strong pay and benefits.
RN – Registered Nurse
- Employer: Life Care Center of Marysville
- Location: Marysville, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Skilled nursing setting where you’ll provide direct patient care and supervise CNAs and LPNs as part of an interdisciplinary team. Good option if you’re an RN who wants stable work in a long-term care environment with a large, established company.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Lakewood Dental Care
- Location: Marysville, WA
- Type: Contract, Full-time (in person)
- Pay: $23.00–$30.00 per hour (DOE)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, paid time off, employee discount
Chairside role in a friendly, goal‑oriented dental practice. You’ll handle x‑rays, four‑handed dentistry, impressions, and infection control—ideal if you have at least 1 year of dental assisting experience and like a warm, patient-focused office.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and exact duties are in each posting, and employers here are actively hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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