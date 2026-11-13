📢 Help guide Marysville’s growth: join a city board

The City of Marysville is looking for residents to serve on the Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).

These boards:

Review development plans

Interpret the City’s Zoning Code

Help ensure fair decisions about how land is used in our community

If you care about local government, civic engagement, and the future look and feel of Marysville, this is a chance to get directly involved.

To learn more about what each board does or to apply, visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/marysvilleohio