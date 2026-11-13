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Marysville
📢 Marysville seeks residents for Planning & Zoning boards
11 days ago
📢 Help guide Marysville’s growth: join a city board
The City of Marysville is looking for residents to serve on the Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
These boards:
- Review development plans
- Interpret the City’s Zoning Code
- Help ensure fair decisions about how land is used in our community
If you care about local government, civic engagement, and the future look and feel of Marysville, this is a chance to get directly involved.
To learn more about what each board does or to apply, visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/marysvilleohio
More Info: Openings on Planning Commission & Board of Zoning ...
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