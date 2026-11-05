🍽️ Marysville WA Food Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $23/hr

Marysville’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Location: Marysville, WA (in person)

(in person) Pay: $17.13 – $23.00 per hour (DOE)

(DOE) Type: Full-time & Part-time

This role covers both kitchen and front counter work—making Blizzards and burgers, taking orders, and keeping the restaurant clean. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, some overnights), paid training, and employee discounts make it a solid pick if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: The Creamery Co.

Location: Marysville, WA (in person)

(in person) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Likely Part-time/Set Schedule (Thursday–Saturday AM)

If you have at least a year of bakery experience and a Food Handler Card, this scratch bakery role might be for you. You’ll bake breads, pastries, and more for the café and wholesale customers, with a Thursday–Saturday morning schedule, employee discount, and PTO for eligible staff.

Employer: Fanny's Restaurant

Location: Marysville, WA (in person)

(in person) Pay: $17.50 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Great entry point if you’re new to kitchens. You’ll keep dishes, pots, and pans clean, help with basic prep, and support the line during busy times. Comes with employee discounts and paid time off, plus on-the-job training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.