Marysville’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Marysville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, handling trash, and following safety and sanitation rules. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and after a year you may qualify for medical, dental, vision, tuition help, paid vacation, and more.

Employer: Yamato Steakhouse of Japan

Yamato Steakhouse of Japan Location: Marysville, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $27.80 per hour

Cook hibachi-style dishes right in front of guests and help lead kitchen operations. Good fit if you have experience with Japanese or fine dining, can manage a busy line, and like putting on a bit of a show.

Employer: Yamato Steakhouse of Japan

Yamato Steakhouse of Japan Location: Marysville, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $500 – $800 per week

Welcome guests, help with orders, run food, and keep the dining room tidy. You only need to be 16+, friendly, and a team player. Includes health, dental, vision, and employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.