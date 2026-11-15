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🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Marysville, OH
Marysville’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.
Dishwasher – Texas Roadhouse
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Marysville, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, handling trash, and following safety and sanitation rules. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and after a year you may qualify for medical, dental, vision, tuition help, paid vacation, and more.
Hibachi Chef – Yamato Steakhouse of Japan
- Employer: Yamato Steakhouse of Japan
- Location: Marysville, OH
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $27.80 per hour
Cook hibachi-style dishes right in front of guests and help lead kitchen operations. Good fit if you have experience with Japanese or fine dining, can manage a busy line, and like putting on a bit of a show.
Host – Yamato Steakhouse of Japan
- Employer: Yamato Steakhouse of Japan
- Location: Marysville, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: About $500 – $800 per week
Welcome guests, help with orders, run food, and keep the dining room tidy. You only need to be 16+, friendly, and a team player. Includes health, dental, vision, and employee discount.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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