Marysville and nearby Raymond are busy with IT hiring right now, especially in cloud, data, and mainframe roles. If you’re open to onsite work, there are several strong options with solid hourly pay and benefits.

Employer: Delta Computer Consulting

Delta Computer Consulting Location: Raymond, OH (onsite 4 days/week )

Raymond, OH (onsite ) Type: Full-time contract

Full-time Pay: $55–$62/hour

Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, 401k, education benefits

This role supports and enhances the Dassault 3DEXPERIENCE ENOVIA PLM platform across multiple environments. Good fit if you have 5+ years PLM experience and like leading requirements, testing, and deployments for complex enterprise systems.

Employer: Delta Computer Consulting

Delta Computer Consulting Location: Raymond, OH (onsite 4 days , 1 day remote)

Raymond, OH (onsite , 1 day remote) Type: Full-time contract

Full-time Pay: $74–$81/hour

Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, 401k, education benefits

Lead enterprise data architecture using AWS, Erwin, Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks, and streaming tools like Kafka/Kinesis. Ideal if you have 10+ years in data architecture and want to own standards, governance, and design for large data platforms.

Employer: Delta Computer Consulting

Delta Computer Consulting Location: Marysville, OH (onsite 4 days , 1 day remote)

(onsite , 1 day remote) Type: Full-time contract

Full-time Pay: $67–$74/hour

Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, 401k, education benefits

Hands-on mainframe Db2 z/OS DBA role in a large manufacturing environment, focused on performance tuning, monitoring, and 24x7 production support. Great for experienced mainframe DBAs who like deep performance work and close collaboration with app teams.

Employer: Delta Computer Consulting

Delta Computer Consulting Location: Marysville, OH (onsite schedule to be confirmed)

(onsite schedule to be confirmed) Type: Full-time contract

Full-time Pay: $81–$88/hour

Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, 401k, education benefits

Own enterprise AWS infrastructure with a focus on EKS, Terraform, and OpenShift. Good match if you have 5+ years cloud experience, like building multi-account environments, and enjoy hands-on platform delivery from design through handoff.

Employer: SoTalent

Location: Marysville, OH (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time internship/co-op

Full-time Industry: Motor Vehicle Manufacturing

Designed for students and emerging professionals in IT, data, or engineering. You’ll support projects, reporting, dashboards, and analytics, gaining real-world experience in data analysis, BI, and process improvement.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, schedule, and team fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.