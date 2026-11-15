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Marysville
💻 Marysville, OH IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
5 days ago
Marysville and nearby Raymond are busy with IT hiring right now, especially in cloud, data, and mainframe roles. If you’re open to onsite work, there are several strong options with solid hourly pay and benefits.
IT Analyst/Developer – 3DEXPERIENCE ENOVIA / PLM
- Employer: Delta Computer Consulting
- Location: Raymond, OH (onsite 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time contract
- Pay: $55–$62/hour
- Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, 401k, education benefits
This role supports and enhances the Dassault 3DEXPERIENCE ENOVIA PLM platform across multiple environments. Good fit if you have 5+ years PLM experience and like leading requirements, testing, and deployments for complex enterprise systems.
Senior Data Architect – AWS Cloud & Enterprise Data Platforms
- Employer: Delta Computer Consulting
- Location: Raymond, OH (onsite 4 days, 1 day remote)
- Type: Full-time contract
- Pay: $74–$81/hour
- Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, 401k, education benefits
Lead enterprise data architecture using AWS, Erwin, Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks, and streaming tools like Kafka/Kinesis. Ideal if you have 10+ years in data architecture and want to own standards, governance, and design for large data platforms.
Senior IBM Db2 z/OS Database Administrator – Mainframe
- Employer: Delta Computer Consulting
- Location: Marysville, OH (onsite 4 days, 1 day remote)
- Type: Full-time contract
- Pay: $67–$74/hour
- Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, 401k, education benefits
Hands-on mainframe Db2 z/OS DBA role in a large manufacturing environment, focused on performance tuning, monitoring, and 24x7 production support. Great for experienced mainframe DBAs who like deep performance work and close collaboration with app teams.
Senior AWS Cloud Platform Engineer (EKS & Terraform)
- Employer: Delta Computer Consulting
- Location: Marysville, OH (onsite schedule to be confirmed)
- Type: Full-time contract
- Pay: $81–$88/hour
- Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, 401k, education benefits
Own enterprise AWS infrastructure with a focus on EKS, Terraform, and OpenShift. Good match if you have 5+ years cloud experience, like building multi-account environments, and enjoy hands-on platform delivery from design through handoff.
Information Technology / Data Analytics Internship & Co-op
- Employer: SoTalent
- Location: Marysville, OH (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time internship/co-op
- Industry: Motor Vehicle Manufacturing
Designed for students and emerging professionals in IT, data, or engineering. You’ll support projects, reporting, dashboards, and analytics, gaining real-world experience in data analysis, BI, and process improvement.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, schedule, and team fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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