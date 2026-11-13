Marysville’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.

Here are a few good picks hiring in Marysville, Ohio:

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Marysville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.60–$17.35 per hour

Pro-level sales role helping DIY customers find the right auto parts, plus doing services like battery installs and wiper changes. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience, strong parts knowledge, and want steady hours with health and wellness benefits.

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Marysville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Training role that prepares you to run your own Dollar General store. You’ll help with staffing, inventory, merchandising, and daily operations, and step in when the store manager is out. Great if you have 2+ years of retail leadership, want growth, and like a mix of customer service and hands-on work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.