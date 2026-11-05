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🍽️ Marysville, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Marysville’s food scene is busy and hiring, from quick bites to local favorites. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Daytime Team Member – Potbelly Sandwich Works
- Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works
- Location: Marysville, OH
- Type: Part-time (day shifts between 8am–4pm)
- Pay: $13.75–$14.25/hour + digital tips
Help open the shop, prep food, and serve guests in a fast, friendly sandwich spot. Good fit if you like mornings, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy a busy but upbeat environment.
Director of Hospitality & Operations – Leon’s Garage & House of Spirits
- Employer: Leon's Garage & House of Spirits
- Location: Marysville, OH
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: $100,000/year + potential quarterly bonus
Senior leadership role running daily operations, finances, and guest experience for two popular local venues. Ideal for someone with 5+ years restaurant/hospitality leadership who loves being on the floor, coaching managers, and owning results.
Crew Member – Wendy’s
- Employer: Wendy's
- Location: 1105 West Fifth Street, Marysville, OH 43040
- Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling)
- Pay Range: $11.00–$14.00/hour
Join a national brand with free meals on shift, paid training, and room to grow. Great if you want steady hours, a simple path to learn restaurant basics, and a team-focused workplace.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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