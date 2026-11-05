🍽️ Marysville, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Marysville’s food scene is busy and hiring, from quick bites to local favorites. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly Sandwich Works Location: Marysville, OH

Type: Part-time (day shifts between 8am–4pm )

(day shifts between ) Pay: $13.75–$14.25/hour + digital tips

Help open the shop, prep food, and serve guests in a fast, friendly sandwich spot. Good fit if you like mornings, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy a busy but upbeat environment.

Employer: Leon's Garage & House of Spirits

Location: Marysville, OH

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $100,000/year + potential quarterly bonus

Senior leadership role running daily operations, finances, and guest experience for two popular local venues. Ideal for someone with 5+ years restaurant/hospitality leadership who loves being on the floor, coaching managers, and owning results.

Employer: Wendy's

Location: 1105 West Fifth Street, Marysville, OH 43040

Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling)

(flexible scheduling) Pay Range: $11.00–$14.00/hour

Join a national brand with free meals on shift, paid training, and room to grow. Great if you want steady hours, a simple path to learn restaurant basics, and a team-focused workplace.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.