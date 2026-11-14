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📅 Marysville Bulldogs win 18–16 to reach 2A semifinals
📅 Marysville Bulldogs edge Beloit in 2A playoff thriller
The Marysville High School Bulldogs pulled out a dramatic 18-16 win over second-seeded Beloit in a sectional football game on Friday night in Beloit.
The game was full of big plays. Cole Rengstorf made a highlight catch, several key tackles, and also kicked the game-winning field goal. The deciding moment came with about 13 seconds left in regulation, when Beloit quarterback Truitt King threw toward the end zone for a potential game-winner. Marysville’s Nathan Schotte stepped in front of the pass for a clutch interception, sealing the victory.
The win sends Marysville on to the 2A playoffs semifinals.
More Info: Big-play Bulldogs answer again as do area teams to...
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