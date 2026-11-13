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Maryland’s Digital Government Should Be Judged by What Residents Can Verify
By About,8 days ago
Maryland’s Responsible AI Policy requires human oversight, documentation and transparency across executive branch agencies. Those principles provide a framework, but taxpayers still need to see what happens when technology reaches an ordinary public service. Imagine an agency commissioning videos explaining a public construction project. Producing them faster sounds useful....
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