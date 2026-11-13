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state roundup: van hollen to challenge schumer for leadership; shakeups in moore’s cabinet;
By About,7 days ago
VAN HOLLEN TO CHALLENGE SCHUMER FOR NEXT SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: After a week of “actively listening” to progressive Democrats who were calling on him to challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for Senate majority leader, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) confirmed late Thursday that the race is on. William J. Ford/Maryland Matters.