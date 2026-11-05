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State Roundup: Maryland leaders seek to repair Trump damage; MD GOP ponders next steps in a blue state; Redistricting rises to top
By About,2 days ago
MARYLAND LEADERS SEEK TO UNDO DAMAGE TO STATE UNDER TRUMP: After a dramatic Democratic sweep of the U.S. House and Senate on Tuesday, Maryland leaders are plotting how to take advantage of their party’s new federal power and step into roles that could bolster the state’s influence nationwide. Maryland has been especially hurt by Republican President Donald Trump’s second term, losing 30,000 federal positions, billions of dollars in funding for the NIH in Bethesda and drastic cuts to research institutions like Johns Hopkins University. Ellie Wolfe/The Baltimore Banner.
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