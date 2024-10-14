Personnel news: Goldson’s new gig, a green leader departs, a county exec branches out

Monica Goldson, shown when she was CEO of the Prince George's County Public Schools in 2023, is starting a new job in December. File photo by William J. Ford.

Maryland State Board of Education Vice President Monica Goldson will begin a new role on Dec. 2 as president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater Washington, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., that works with middle and high school students in the D.C. region, teaching financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

Goldson, who was unanimously chosen as the board’s vice president in July, was also unanimously selected by Junior Achievement’s search committee. The former CEO of the Prince George’s County Public Schools becomes the first Black woman to lead the organization since its founding in 1965.

Interim president and CEO Lynne Ford said in a statement this week that Goldson beat out more than 100 other candidates following a nationwide search. Through her work in Prince George’s, she’s already had some experience with Junior Achievement.

The county’s first Junior Achievement Finance Park opened nine years ago next to G. James Gholson Middle and Cora L. Rice Elementary schools in Landover. The park, described as a “mini city,” provides makeshift storefronts for middle school students to learn financial skills such as balancing a budget to purchase a vehicle, handling home improvements and selecting health insurance.

According to Junior Achievement, the park services about 9,000 students annually with more than 1,500 volunteers. There are similar finance parks in Montgomery County and in Fairfax County, Va.

Junior Achievement has a high school program that creates incubator spaces not only on financial literacy, but also works to build critical thinking and networking with local businesses. The program is housed at two high schools in Prince George’s and another in D.C.

Goldson served in a national role as superintendent-in-residence last year for Junior Achievement’s high school program.

Junior Achievement USA administers various in-person and virtual business, science and technology, digital skills and other programs for elementary, middle and high school students. The national organization, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was founded in 1919 and reaches more 4 million students a year.

“Dr. Goldson is no stranger to Junior Achievement, and her distinguished career, spanning the highest levels of educational leadership, makes her the ideal choice to guide JA into its next phase of growth,” Kevin P. Smithson, chair of the Greater Washington Junior Achievement Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Her extensive experience, combined with her visionary approach, will elevate our organization to new levels of success, expanding our reach and deepening our impact with the students and communities we serve.”

Dunn done at Chesapeake Conservancy

Joel Dunn, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Conservancy for the past 14 years, is resigning at the end of the year and taking a new job.

Dunn will be joining Campaign for Nature, an international environmental group working to protect and conserve at least 30% of the world’s land and ocean by 2030.

EJ Amyot, currently the conservancy’s chief operating officer, will serve as interim president and CEO of the Annapolis-based nonprofit, while a nationwide search for the conservation group’s next leader is underway. That search is just getting started.

“We are enormously grateful to Joel for his leadership and focus on teamwork, dedication and innovation in the field of conservation,” Chesapeake Conservancy Board Chair Stephanie Meeks said in a statement.

“Over the last 14 years, Chesapeake Conservancy helped create a national trail, two national monuments, a national park, a national marine sanctuary and significantly advanced a new national wildlife refuge and national recreation area for the Chesapeake,” the statement said. “We’ve partnered to conserve thousands of acres of land, expand national wildlife refuges, create local parks, restore Chesapeake tributaries and empower the conservation movement with the latest groundbreaking data and technology.”

Dunn in a statement touted the group’s progress over the past 14 years.

“We started this organization with a team of two people focused on the development of a water trail, and from those humble roots we have grown into an organization of nearly 50 dedicated and exceptional people,” he said. “We’ve changed how conservation is implemented, and we’ve empowered the success of multiple partners throughout the watershed in the race to conserve 30% of the Chesapeake by 2030.”

The organization said Amyot will focus on advancing the organization’s mission and operational planning. He brings over 18 years of nonprofit operations experience, having most recently served as vice president of operations at The Y in Central Maryland, one of the largest YMCA affiliates in the U.S.

The Chesapeake Conservancy’s board said it will seek “a dynamic new leader to guide its next phase as a pioneer within the conservation movement.”

The Pittman podcast

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D), who has always been an unconventional politician, launched a new podcast this week, “Pittman and Friends,” which he hopes to air weekly.

“Welcome to Pittman and Friends, the curiously probing, sometimes awkward, but always revealing conversations between your host, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman — that’s me — and whatever brave and willing public servant, community leader, or elected official I can find who has something to say that you should hear,” Pittman said at the top of the first 35-minute episode.

“This podcast is provided as a public service of Anne Arundel County government, so don’t expect me to get all partisan here. This is about the age-old art of government — of, by, and for the people,” he said.

If the first episode is any indication, the podcast will be as chatty, quirky and wonky as Pittman is. He interviews Christine Anderson, the county’s chief administrative officer, and they banter easily and sometimes humorously about her career, management style and county priorities.

“This podcast is actually going to be your performance review,” Pittman tells Anderson.

“Bring it on,” she says, then pauses with comedic timing. “What have I done?”

During the podcast, Pittman, who never served in political office until he was elected county executive in 2018, talks about his own doubts and insecurities about managing a large government entity. Noting that Anderson has worked for Republican and Democratic county executives, as well as for the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Department of Legislative Services, he asks his underling, “How am I doing? What makes a good [county executive]?”

“That’s an interesting question,” she replies, praising Pittman for “assembling a really good team.”

“We will continue to do the good work that we’re doing,” Pittman says at the close of the podcast.

The people behind the “Call Her Daddy” and “Joe Rogan Experience” podcasts probably don’t have to worry about “Pittman and Friends” knocking them off their most-listened-to pedestals. But it seems like a welcome addition to the Maryland public affairs conversation.