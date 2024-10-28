Charles County briefs

Hearings on water utilities’ rates canceled

The Maryland Public Service Commission has canceled two hearings that were to take place in the rate case (Case No. 9750) of nine Southern Maryland water utilities, due to a misstated revenue deficiency in the Notice to Customers.

The first (in-person) hearing was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4, at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. A second, virtual hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13. Both hearings are canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The utilities involved include: Calvert Beach Water Company, Pine Hill Water Company, Pomonkey Water Company, Pomunk Utilities, Red Hill Water Company, Tip Hill Water Company, Utilco, Western Shores Water Company and White Plains Water Company.

Controlled burns planned in Nanjemoy

The Nature Conservancy’s Maryland and Washington, D.C., chapter announced it is planning to conduct controlled burns on its Nanjemoy Creek Preserve when weather conditions allow, sometime between now and Nov. 22. One burn will be in woods next to the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department. The controlled burn is being conducted to help a stand of native white oak trees by opening up the forest floor and providing more space for acorns to germinate. It will also provide nitrogen for the soil and promote the return of many native plant species, including wildflowers.

More details on the burn can be located on the Nature Conservancy’s website at nature.org/MDFire.

Find out what to do in county this fall

The fall edition of The Guide is available online at CharlesCountyParks.com. The Guide features classes, sports programs and leagues, special events, swim lessons, guided kayak tours, historic sites and places to visit in Charles County, as well as opportunities to experience the outdoors.

You can view The Guide digitally at CharlesCountyParks.com. Connect with the parks and recreation department and find out more about programs at facebook.com/CharlesCountyParksRecreation.

County launches new engagement website

Charles County government announced the launch of a new digital community engagement website to help “foster trust and collaboration with the local community” earlier this summer. The new website, named “Stay Engaged, Charles County,” serves as a channel for residents to actively participate in shaping the future of their county by sharing their insights, concerns, and ideas on upcoming plans and initiatives.

With “Stay Engaged, Charles County,” Charles government establishes interactive engagement options on local projects, connecting residents with comprehensive information and directly asking for their valuable input.

Access the website at charles-county-md.civilspace.io/en.

Fatherhood program available

The Charles County Department of Social Services, with the support of A Father’s Place, Prince George’s County, offers fatherhood program virtual cohort sessions for eligible fathers, expectant fathers, and male role models who live in Charles County. Instructors will assist fathers, expectant fathers and male role models with developing long-lasting relationships with their children, communicating better with the mother of their children and employment support services and other supportive services.

Complete a referral form at forms.gle/eDuktEnzangLT1zP9. For more, email ccdss@afppgc.org or call or text 240-391-8892.

MATT WYNN

VanGo moves to tracking app

Charles County government recently announced that VanGO replaced its current app with TripShot. The app features a suite of tools including live bus tracking, real-time schedule updates and custom notifications. The app also features trip planning and other capabilities. TripShot is available on smartphones, as well as on the computer.

To access online, visit go-Vango.com, select your desired routes and choose a stop nearest you to view estimated time of arrival.

To access the app on your smartphone, search “TripShot” on your app store, and download it for free. Once downloaded, Type “VanGo” in the system selection tab. From the main screen you can plan your trip, view nearby stops, and add specific routes to your favorites tab. You can also set up custom notifications for your route from the trip planner screen. Call 301-645-0642 for more information.

Sheriff’s office starts program for records requests

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the implementation of the NextRequest application, a solution designed to enhance and expedite the process of obtaining police records and Maryland’s Public Information Act requests. All requests for police records and PIAs can be done by accessing the NextRequest Portal on the agency’s website at ccso.us or directly at ccso-md.nextrequest.com.

School system updates volunteer process

Charles County Public Schools updated its volunteer processes to establish a network of community members interested in supporting schools. The new Community Volunteer Program provides an opportunity for community members who are not the parent or guardian of an enrolled Charles student to volunteer their time in supporting schools.

Community members interested in volunteering with the Charles public school system can visit ccboe.com/parents/volunteer-information to complete an interest form. All volunteers are required to complete a prescreening questionnaire, online training and required background check. For more information, contact Sylvia Royster, director of community engagement and equity, at sroyster@ccboe.com.

Digital gift cards available

Charles County’s digital gift card program, “With Love From Charles,” launched in May. Co-organized by the county’s economic development and the recreation, parks and tourism departments, “With Love From Charles” allows consumers to support participating local businesses using just one gift card. Once purchased, the gift cards will be emailed for immediate access.

The digital gift card acts like a physical card, making it user-friendly for both consumers and businesses. Gift cards will only be redeemable at participating Charles County businesses.

To purchase a digital gift card or for more information, go to app.yiftee.com/gift-card/charles-county--md.