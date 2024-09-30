Open in App
    Library links

    By Mike Reid,

    2 days ago

    Hispanic Heritage Scavenger Hunt and Trivia will be held at all branches Oct. 4-10. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with engaging and educational trivia or search for the hidden message. All ages welcome.

    Homeschool Recess will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 4, at Pisgah Park, 6645 Mason Springs Road in La Plata. Meet the mobile branch for an “I Spy”-themed nature walk with outdoor fun and games. Recommended for ages 11 and younger.

    An Alchemist’s Antidote Escape Room will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Potomac branch. You’ve been poisoned and need an antidote–fast–but the local healer is away. Can you break into the Alchemist’s lab, escape with the Alchemist’s antidote and your life? Recommended for ages 9 and older. Registration required.

    Steve Potter Band will perform 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the La Plata branch. Enjoy an evening of music and fun featuring a mix of gospel, Delta, and Chicago blues from the 40s and 50s. Part of the Library After Hours series. Doors open 6:45 p.m. All ages welcome.

    Latin Dance instruction and demonstrations with DanceInTime will be held virtually noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning new dance steps from Latin American cultures. All ages welcome. Registration required.

    Meet Me @ the Library will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the La Plata branch. Come for a variety of life-sized games, activities and crafts designed for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and their caregivers. All ages welcome. Registration required.

    Social Security Administration: Ask An Expert will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. In this open forum, community residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about Social Security benefits. The event will be held in Spanish noon to 1 p.m. Registration required.

    Behind The Story: Silvia Moreno-Garcia will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Join bestselling author Silvia Moreno-Garciaus to discuss Latin American genre fiction and her latest novel “The Seventh Veil of Salome!” as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Registration required.

    For more information on these and other Charles events, go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.

    An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, virtually or at Leonardtown High School. Hear from the author of “Black Panther” and “Wakanda Forever” and winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards, and TEDGlobal speaker. Leonardtown High School on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Okorafor will be signing books after the presentation and books will be available for purchase. Registration required.

    LexiCon: Legends will be held 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Lexington Park branch. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons and Dragons with a “Heroes in Training” obstacle course, guest speakers, weapons demonstrations, miniature figure painting, trivia, cosplay contest and more. Registration required.

    “What Storm, What Thunder” discussion and journaling will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Discuss the 2024 One Maryland One Book selection by Myriam J. A. Chancy with themes, journaling and creating prompts. Registration required.

    All the Dirt on Native Seed Collecting will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn tricks for collecting, cleaning and storing native plant seeds for your home garden or to share. Learn the difference between shakers, beaks, cone heads and more. Weather permitting, collect seeds from the garden. All levels welcome. Registration required.

    For more information on these and other events in St. Mary’s, go to www.stmalib.org.

