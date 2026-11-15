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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Maryland Heights
Looking for a loyal friend in Maryland Heights, MO? These adoptable dogs at the Humane Society of Missouri – Maryland Heights are hoping to meet you soon.
SHAMOUS
- Breed: Plott Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Shamous is a handsome hound with a rich chestnut coat and white markings. If you love hounds and their big hearts, Shamous could be a wonderful match for your home. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a good fit for your family and other pets.
👉 Meet SHAMOUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KODAK
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Special Program: HSMO Foster-to-Adopt
- Medical: Being treated for heartworm disease; treatment continues in your home
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Kodak is part of the Foster-to-Adopt program. He’s currently being treated for heartworm disease, and you can bring him home while he finishes his treatment.
During the foster period:
- HSMO provides all food, medication, and veterinary care
- Staff are available to answer your questions
- After treatment is complete, you can finalize the adoption and make Kodak a permanent family member
If you’re able to offer a calm, loving home while he heals, Kodak could be the perfect dog to grow with your family.
👉 Meet KODAK and apply to foster-to-adopt on adoptapet
WHEATIES
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Wheaties is a young, white miniature Poodle mix who’s just starting out in life and looking for a family to grow up with. Call the shelter to ask about his current size, expected adult size, and what kind of home would be best for a puppy like him.
👉 Meet WHEATIES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.