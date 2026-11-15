Looking for a loyal friend in Maryland Heights, MO? These adoptable dogs at the Humane Society of Missouri – Maryland Heights are hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Plott Hound mix

Plott Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Shamous is a handsome hound with a rich chestnut coat and white markings. If you love hounds and their big hearts, Shamous could be a wonderful match for your home. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a good fit for your family and other pets.

👉 Meet SHAMOUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Special Program: HSMO Foster-to-Adopt

Medical: Being treated for heartworm disease ; treatment continues in your home

Being treated for ; treatment continues in your home Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Kodak is part of the Foster-to-Adopt program. He’s currently being treated for heartworm disease, and you can bring him home while he finishes his treatment.

During the foster period:

HSMO provides all food, medication, and veterinary care

Staff are available to answer your questions

After treatment is complete, you can finalize the adoption and make Kodak a permanent family member

If you’re able to offer a calm, loving home while he heals, Kodak could be the perfect dog to grow with your family.

👉 Meet KODAK and apply to foster-to-adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Wheaties is a young, white miniature Poodle mix who’s just starting out in life and looking for a family to grow up with. Call the shelter to ask about his current size, expected adult size, and what kind of home would be best for a puppy like him.

👉 Meet WHEATIES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.