Maryland Heights is busy in tech right now—especially around defense, data, and mission planning. If you’re into .NET, analytics, or modern web stacks, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: Futurepillar (supporting Tapestry Solutions, A Boeing Company )

Futurepillar (supporting ) Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role working on weapon planning and mission planning software for the USAF using C#, TypeScript, JavaScript, React, and microservices. You’ll be on a SAFe Agile scrum team, contributing across the software lifecycle; Bachelor’s degree and ability to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance are required (no visa sponsorship, no relocation).

Employer: World Wide Technology (WWT)

Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $188,000–$200,000/year (base pay estimate)

Senior role owning the analytics and reporting layer for WWT’s Microsoft practice, building Power BI / Microsoft Fabric models and dashboards that tie sales, CRM, and usage data into one trusted view. Great fit if you have 7+ years in BI/analytics engineering, deep Power BI + DAX, Fabric experience, and want executive-facing impact plus strong benefits (profit sharing, 401k match, PTO, health).

Employer: UNCOMN

Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Junior developer role supporting F-15 mission planning software in a .NET/C#/SQL environment, working on enhancements, troubleshooting, and integration testing with a small dev team. You’ll need a BS in engineering/computer science (or similar) and eligibility for a U.S. Secret clearance; perks include flexible PTO from day one, immediate health coverage, 401k match, and growth/training support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Maryland Heights IT teams are growing, and solid candidates often get a serious look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.