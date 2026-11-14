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🐱 Sweet Maryland Heights Cats Ready for Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Maryland Heights, MO? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights for someone to bring them home.
BARREL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
BARREL is a young brown tabby kitten looking for a fresh start in a safe, loving home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he may be a great match.
👉 Meet BARREL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
INDIGO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
INDIGO is a beautiful gray tabby kitten who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful youngster to your home, she could be the one.
👉 Meet INDIGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BELLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
BELLA is a young adult cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of life. She’s waiting patiently for someone to notice her.
👉 Meet BELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.