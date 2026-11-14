Looking for a new feline friend in Maryland Heights, MO? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights Phone: (314) 802-5725

BARREL is a young brown tabby kitten looking for a fresh start in a safe, loving home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he may be a great match.

👉 Meet BARREL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights Phone: (314) 802-5725

INDIGO is a beautiful gray tabby kitten who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful youngster to your home, she could be the one.

👉 Meet INDIGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights Phone: (314) 802-5725

BELLA is a young adult cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of life. She’s waiting patiently for someone to notice her.

👉 Meet BELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.