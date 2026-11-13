Maryland Heights has some solid sales and marketing paths right now, from entry-level to more advanced roles. If you like talking with people, solving problems, and growing your income, these are worth a look.

Employer: Disciple Distributions Inc.

Disciple Distributions Inc. Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + uncapped commission, up to ~$60K/year

Face-to-face sales role with paid training and no prior sales experience required. Great fit if you’re outgoing, want to learn sales, and like the idea of growing your pay based on performance.

Employer: World Wide Technology

Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,600–$59,500/year base (plus potential incentives)

Entry-level sales operations role supporting quoting and order processing for a major tech company. Good for someone organized, detail-focused, and eager to learn the business side of IT with strong benefits and growth into a Sales Ops Advisor role.

Employer: GFI Digital

Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commission (exact base not listed)

Outside sales role selling business tech solutions, with ongoing coaching, a dedicated sales trainer, and perks like a company car program. Ideal if you’re competitive, coachable, and want long-term earning potential in B2B sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.