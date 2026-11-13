Maryland Heights is busy and growing, which means more leadership roles are popping up across industries. Here are a few solid management openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom

Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom Location: Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis area)

(St. Louis area) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead new medical device product development from concept through launch, guiding cross-functional teams and managing budgets, timelines, and risks. Great fit if you have an engineering degree and 7+ years of medical device or healthcare product program management.

Employer: Aptive Environmental

Location: Maryland Heights / St. Louis, MO area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$65,000/year + annual bonus & incentive trip

Run a local field operations team focused on quality service, customer retention, and team performance in a fast-growing pest control company. Includes company vehicle & gas card, iPhone, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth potential.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: Centene Community Ice Center, Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) + 401(k) match (part-time)

(part-time) Posting open until: February 12, 2027

Serve as Manager on Duty at a busy ice center and music park, overseeing events, staff, and facility operations. Good for someone with 2–3 years of supervisory experience, strong customer service skills, and a flexible schedule for nights, weekends, and events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have more than one opening once they see strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.