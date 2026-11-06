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🐱 Playful & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in Maryland Heights
Looking for a new feline friend in Maryland Heights, MO? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights for someone to bring them home and love them.
TOBY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Toby is a fluffy brown tabby kitten with a medium-length coat and big baby energy. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and lots of curiosity, Toby could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet TOBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STARRY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Starry is a sweet brown tabby kitten with a short, easy-care coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family who will keep her safe and loved.
👉 Meet STARRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VOODOO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Voodoo is a young brown tabby with a sleek short coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy and charm, a nice choice if you want a younger cat who’s a bit more grown up.
👉 Meet VOODOO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SANDY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (Mostly)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Sandy is a young cat with a mostly brown or chocolate coat. She’s a lovely option if you’re looking for a youthful companion who’s likely a bit calmer than a tiny kitten but still playful.
👉 Meet SANDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHARM
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Charm is a tortoiseshell kitten with a striking mix of colors in her coat. If you love unique-looking cats and want to raise a kitten from the start, Charm could be the perfect little companion.
👉 Meet CHARM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CURSE
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (Mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Curse is a fluffy, medium-haired kitten with a mostly brown or chocolate coat. She’s ready for a home that doesn’t mind a little extra brushing in exchange for lots of kitten cuddles.
👉 Meet CURSE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AMBER
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Amber is an adult calico (or dilute calico) with a beautiful patterned coat. If you’d like a more settled cat who’s likely past the wild kitten stage, Amber may be a wonderful fit for a calmer home.
👉 Meet AMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MR SWEET
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Mr Sweet is a handsome black-and-white tuxedo cat. As an adult, he may be a good choice if you want a companion whose size and general temperament are already established.
👉 Meet MR SWEET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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