🐱 Playful & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in Maryland Heights

Looking for a new feline friend in Maryland Heights, MO? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Toby is a fluffy brown tabby kitten with a medium-length coat and big baby energy. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and lots of curiosity, Toby could be a great match for your home.

👉 Meet TOBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Starry is a sweet brown tabby kitten with a short, easy-care coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family who will keep her safe and loved.

👉 Meet STARRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Voodoo is a young brown tabby with a sleek short coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy and charm, a nice choice if you want a younger cat who’s a bit more grown up.

👉 Meet VOODOO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate (Mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (Mostly) Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Sandy is a young cat with a mostly brown or chocolate coat. She’s a lovely option if you’re looking for a youthful companion who’s likely a bit calmer than a tiny kitten but still playful.

👉 Meet SANDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Charm is a tortoiseshell kitten with a striking mix of colors in her coat. If you love unique-looking cats and want to raise a kitten from the start, Charm could be the perfect little companion.

👉 Meet CHARM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate (Mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (Mostly) Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Curse is a fluffy, medium-haired kitten with a mostly brown or chocolate coat. She’s ready for a home that doesn’t mind a little extra brushing in exchange for lots of kitten cuddles.

👉 Meet CURSE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Amber is an adult calico (or dilute calico) with a beautiful patterned coat. If you’d like a more settled cat who’s likely past the wild kitten stage, Amber may be a wonderful fit for a calmer home.

👉 Meet AMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Mr Sweet is a handsome black-and-white tuxedo cat. As an adult, he may be a good choice if you want a companion whose size and general temperament are already established.

👉 Meet MR SWEET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.