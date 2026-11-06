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Maryland Heights

🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Maryland Heights, MO

8 days ago

Puppy lovers in Maryland Heights, MO, this is your moment. These young dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Missouri – Maryland Heights for a family to grow up with.

FOXTROT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArqoA_1GoQn50V00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
  • Phone: (314) 802-5725

Foxtrot is a young American Pit Bull Terrier mix pup with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet FOXTROT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

PONCHO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWhdS_1GoQn50V00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with White
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
  • Phone: (314) 802-5725

Poncho is a Labrador Retriever puppy with a classic black coat and white markings. Labs are known for being active and people-oriented, so Poncho will likely enjoy walks, games, and time with his family.

👉 Meet PONCHO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SNEEZY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOpZu_1GoQn50V00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
  • Phone: (314) 802-5725

Sneezy is a tricolor American Pit Bull Terrier mix with tan, black, and white markings. As a young pup, he’ll benefit from gentle training and a patient home ready to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet SNEEZY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BONGO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kuvk_1GoQn50V00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brindle with White
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
  • Phone: (314) 802-5725

Bongo is a brindle-and-white American Pit Bull Terrier puppy. He’s at the perfect age to start learning good manners and bonding closely with his new family.

👉 Meet BONGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maryland Heights, MO and ready for puppy energy, please call the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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