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🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Maryland Heights, MO
Puppy lovers in Maryland Heights, MO, this is your moment. These young dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Missouri – Maryland Heights for a family to grow up with.
FOXTROT
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Foxtrot is a young American Pit Bull Terrier mix pup with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet FOXTROT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PONCHO
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Poncho is a Labrador Retriever puppy with a classic black coat and white markings. Labs are known for being active and people-oriented, so Poncho will likely enjoy walks, games, and time with his family.
👉 Meet PONCHO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SNEEZY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Sneezy is a tricolor American Pit Bull Terrier mix with tan, black, and white markings. As a young pup, he’ll benefit from gentle training and a patient home ready to guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet SNEEZY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BONGO
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights
- Phone: (314) 802-5725
Bongo is a brindle-and-white American Pit Bull Terrier puppy. He’s at the perfect age to start learning good manners and bonding closely with his new family.
👉 Meet BONGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Maryland Heights, MO and ready for puppy energy, please call the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.