🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Maryland Heights, MO

Puppy lovers in Maryland Heights, MO, this is your moment. These young dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Missouri – Maryland Heights for a family to grow up with.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Foxtrot is a young American Pit Bull Terrier mix pup with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet FOXTROT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Poncho is a Labrador Retriever puppy with a classic black coat and white markings. Labs are known for being active and people-oriented, so Poncho will likely enjoy walks, games, and time with his family.

👉 Meet PONCHO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White) Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Sneezy is a tricolor American Pit Bull Terrier mix with tan, black, and white markings. As a young pup, he’ll benefit from gentle training and a patient home ready to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet SNEEZY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights

Phone: (314) 802-5725

Bongo is a brindle-and-white American Pit Bull Terrier puppy. He’s at the perfect age to start learning good manners and bonding closely with his new family.

👉 Meet BONGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maryland Heights, MO and ready for puppy energy, please call the Humane Society of Missouri - Maryland Heights at (314) 802-5725 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.