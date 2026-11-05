🚌 Maryland Heights MO Transportation Jobs – Multiple Openings

Maryland Heights has a steady flow of transportation and auto service jobs right now, from CDL drivers to shop techs. If you like working with vehicles and staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: EVO Services Group

EVO Services Group Location: Maryland Heights / Bridgeton / Hazelwood, MO + IL routes

Salary: Up to $30.87/hour (includes $25.76 pay + $5.11 HWP )

(includes ) Type: Part-time, Seasonal, Local – Home Daily

Highlights: Drive US Mail routes, be home every day, and work up to ~28 hours/week with paid orientation and quarterly safety training. Great fit if you have 1+ year CDL A experience and want steady seasonal hours without overnights.

Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS

Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Salary: $20.00–$45.00/hour (flag rate) + guaranteed weekly hours

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Work at a top-rated local auto shop doing diagnostics, brakes, alignments, inspections, and general repair. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match, plus strong career growth if you’re ASE certified or have 5+ years’ shop experience.

Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS

Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Highlights: Focus on wheel alignment, suspension, and steering using precision equipment, plus tire mounting/balancing and inspections. Good match if you have 1+ year alignment experience or a related tech program, like a fast-paced shop, and care about accuracy and safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.