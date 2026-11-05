📣 Maryland Heights Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Maryland Heights has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from local real estate to big tech and telecom. If you like closing deals and building relationships, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum Business

Spectrum Business Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive pay and benefits package)

Field-based B2B role selling internet, phone, video, and mobile to small businesses in a set territory. Good fit if you have 2+ years in sales or telecom, like being on the road, and want a career path with a major communications company.

Employer: THE COLLECTIVE

Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Likely full-time / commission-based (typical for real estate; check posting for details)

Likely (typical for real estate; check posting for details) Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-growing local real estate firm helping clients buy, sell, and rent homes and commercial spaces. You’ll need a Missouri real estate license and at least 1 year of experience, and you’ll get a team that focuses on growth, balance, and long-term client relationships.

Employer: World Wide Technology (WWT)

Location: Maryland Heights, MO

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: $190,000–$210,000/year base (plus potential variable incentive pay)

Lead a team of senior cyber security sales specialists for a global tech leader. This is a high-impact role owning security sales targets, coaching a seasoned team, and working with C‑level clients and top OEM partners. Ideal if you have 5+ years in cyber security sales and 3+ years in a lead role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.