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📅 10-week stained glass class for adults in Cambridge
📅 Learn stained glass at Dorchester Center for the Arts
Want to try stained glass? Dorchester Center for the Arts is offering a 10-week Tiffany-style stained glass class for adults (ages 18+) at 321 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
You’ll make a 12" x 12" stained glass panel while learning pattern prep, color selection, glass cutting, grinding, copper foiling, soldering, and final assembly. All tools are supplied.
- Date & time: Tuesdays from Sept. 29 – Dec. 1, with class on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, 4:00–8:00 pm EST (choose 4–6 pm or 6–8 pm)
- Cost: $175 for DCA members, $200 for non-members
- Materials fee: $100, due at the beginning of class
- Class size: Minimum 5, maximum 7 students
- Skill level: Beginning & intermediate
- Safety: Closed-toe shoes are required
Advance registration is required. Use the online registration link on the Dorchester Chamber/Dorchester Center for the Arts event page to reserve your spot.
More Info: Dorchester Center for the Arts Fall Art Classes -S...
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