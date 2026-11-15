📅 Learn stained glass at Dorchester Center for the Arts

Want to try stained glass? Dorchester Center for the Arts is offering a 10-week Tiffany-style stained glass class for adults (ages 18+) at 321 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.

You’ll make a 12" x 12" stained glass panel while learning pattern prep, color selection, glass cutting, grinding, copper foiling, soldering, and final assembly. All tools are supplied.

Date & time: Tuesdays from Sept. 29 – Dec. 1 , with class on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, 4:00–8:00 pm EST (choose 4–6 pm or 6–8 pm )

Tuesdays from , with class on (choose or ) Cost: $175 for DCA members , $200 for non-members

for , for Materials fee: $100 , due at the beginning of class

, due at the beginning of class Class size: Minimum 5 , maximum 7 students

Minimum , maximum students Skill level: Beginning & intermediate

Beginning & intermediate Safety: Closed-toe shoes are required

Advance registration is required. Use the online registration link on the Dorchester Chamber/Dorchester Center for the Arts event page to reserve your spot.