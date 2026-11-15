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Cambridge
📅 Gentle evening yoga with Patty on Nov 17 for $15
4 days ago
📅 Gentle yoga class with Patty is happening at the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, 306 High Street, Cambridge, MD, in the 2nd Floor Conference Room (use the back stairs from the parking lot).
Join a calm, all-levels class focused on simple postures, breathing, and a closing meditation to help you feel relaxed and refreshed.
- Date: Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM EST
- Cost: $15 per person, per session
To attend, you must reserve your space in advance.
Call or text Patty Schwaninger at 410-463-8393 to sign up and secure your spot.
More Info: Yoga with Patty - Nov 17, 2026 - Dorchester Chambe...
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