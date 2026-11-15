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📅 Free 55+ Nature Book Club – Nov. 17 Zoom discussion
📅 55+ Nature Book Club: November Virtual Discussion
Love books and the outdoors? Montgomery Parks has a free 55+ Nature Book Club that meets monthly.
The November discussion is:
- Date: November 17, 2026
- Time: 6:00–7:15 pm
- Format: Virtual on Zoom
- Book: Evergreen: The Trees that Shaped America by Trent Presler
Most club meetings are in-person at different Montgomery Parks Activity Buildings, but this November session is online only. Meetings are interactive, so they ask you to keep phone distractions to a minimum.
Membership is free. Complete the registration to get updates on the schedule, book list, and Zoom link (sent the week before each virtual discussion).
Questions? Contact the Program Access Office at 301-495-2581 or email Program Access Montgomery Parks.
More Info: 55+ Nature Book Club – November Virtual Book Discu...
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