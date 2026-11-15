Chevy Chase has a small but strong market right now for experienced leaders, especially in tech, beauty, and government contracting. If you’ve got management chops, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SEV SKIN

SEV SKIN Location: Chevy Chase, MD (multi-studio role across the region)

(multi-studio role across the region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year + potential monthly bonus

Lead several beauty studios, coach managers, and drive sales and client experience for a fast-growing national brand. On-site role with benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and service discounts) and lots of room to grow your leadership career.

Also listed on Indeed if you prefer to apply there:

Multi-Unit Studio Manager – Indeed posting

Employer: DCCA

Location: Chevy Chase, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary (MD range): $128,000–$270,000/year

Senior IT program leadership role supporting ODNI as the lead manager for the CIO team, overseeing enterprise IT O&M, strategy, and contractor staff across multiple sites. Requires a TS/SCI, a related bachelor’s degree, and strong program management experience; comes with a full benefits package and clear paths for growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it and apply anyway—good executive roles in Chevy Chase don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.