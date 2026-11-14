📅 Gentle yoga and breathing for stress relief

Join Carroll County Public Library for a Health and Wellness program focused on easing stress.

This session includes gentle yoga, pranayama (breathing exercises), and meditation to help you release tension and relax. You’ll learn breathing techniques and simple postures you can use anytime, anywhere to manage stress in daily life.

The class is designed to be accessible for different physical abilities and yoga experience levels. Movements can be modified to a chair for those with limited mobility.

Please bring your own yoga mat or a towel to practice on.

Registration is required for all attendees.