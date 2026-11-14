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📅 Winter Makers' Market at Bohemia Overlook Vineyard
4 days ago
📅 Winter Makers' Market at Bohemia Overlook Vineyard
Looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday and support local makers?
Check out the Winter Makers' Market on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM at Bohemia Overlook Vineyard, 88 Rivers Edge Rd, North East, MD.
You’ll find:
- Handcrafted goods from local vendors
- Food trucks
- Live music
- Seasonal drinks and sips
It’s a nice chance to bring the family out, enjoy the vineyard setting, and pick up some last-minute Christmas gifts from local makers, all in one spot.
More Info: Calendar • Winter Makers' Market
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