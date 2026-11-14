📅 Winter Makers' Market at Bohemia Overlook Vineyard

Looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday and support local makers?

Check out the Winter Makers' Market on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM at Bohemia Overlook Vineyard, 88 Rivers Edge Rd, North East, MD.

You’ll find:

Handcrafted goods from local vendors

Food trucks

Live music

Seasonal drinks and sips

It’s a nice chance to bring the family out, enjoy the vineyard setting, and pick up some last-minute Christmas gifts from local makers, all in one spot.