📅 Learn to Crochet a Cozy Beanie – Small Class on Dec 8

Want to learn to crochet and make something you can actually wear? On December 8 from 6:00–8:00 pm, Nook of Knots, Etc is hosting a Learn to Crochet – Beanie workshop.

For $45.00, you’ll:

Learn basic crochet stitches

Get step-by-step help from two instructors

Receive all materials needed to make a winter beanie

The class is limited to 6 participants so everyone gets plenty of attention.

If you’ve been wanting to try crochet or make a handmade gift, this is a relaxed way to start. Sign up with Nook of Knots, Etc to grab your spot.