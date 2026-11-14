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📅 Small-group crochet beanie class on Dec 8 ($45)
3 days ago
📅 Learn to Crochet a Cozy Beanie – Small Class on Dec 8
Want to learn to crochet and make something you can actually wear? On December 8 from 6:00–8:00 pm, Nook of Knots, Etc is hosting a Learn to Crochet – Beanie workshop.
For $45.00, you’ll:
- Learn basic crochet stitches
- Get step-by-step help from two instructors
- Receive all materials needed to make a winter beanie
The class is limited to 6 participants so everyone gets plenty of attention.
If you’ve been wanting to try crochet or make a handmade gift, this is a relaxed way to start. Sign up with Nook of Knots, Etc to grab your spot.
More Info: Learn to Crochet- Beanie*Dec 8 | Havre De Grace MD...
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