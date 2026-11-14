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📅 Free Christmas Big Band concert on December 6
3 days ago
📅 Free Christmas Big Band Concert – Open to All
Looking for a fun, festive outing?
Come enjoy a free Christmas concert by “The Ain’t Misbehavin’ Big Band” on Sunday, December 6, from 2:00–3:00 pm at Grace Reformed Episcopal Church.
You’ll hear Christmas music plus favorites from the Big Band era. The concert is free admission and open to everyone.
After the performance, stick around for refreshments.
Event details:
- What: Christmas Concert by “The Ain’t Misbehavin’ Big Band”
- When: December 6, 2:00–3:00 pm
- Where: Grace Reformed Episcopal Church
- Cost: Free
Bring family or friends and enjoy an hour of holiday music close to home.
More Info: Christmas Concert by "The Ain't Misbehavin' Big Ba...
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