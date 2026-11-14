📅 Free Christmas Big Band Concert – Open to All

Looking for a fun, festive outing?

Come enjoy a free Christmas concert by “The Ain’t Misbehavin’ Big Band” on Sunday, December 6, from 2:00–3:00 pm at Grace Reformed Episcopal Church.

You’ll hear Christmas music plus favorites from the Big Band era. The concert is free admission and open to everyone.

After the performance, stick around for refreshments.

Event details:

What: Christmas Concert by “The Ain’t Misbehavin’ Big Band”

Christmas Concert by “The Ain’t Misbehavin’ Big Band” When: December 6, 2:00–3:00 pm

Where: Grace Reformed Episcopal Church

Cost: Free

Bring family or friends and enjoy an hour of holiday music close to home.