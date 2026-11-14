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🛒 Multiple Steve Madden Retail Roles in National Harbor, MD
National Harbor retail is buzzing right now, and Steve Madden is hiring across the board. If you like fast-paced stores, fashion, and talking with people, these are worth a look.
Seasonal Shoe Stylist (Part-Time)
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: National Harbor, MD
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find the right shoes while building your sales skills. This role is great if you want a flexible schedule, strong employee discounts (50% off + free seasonal shoe), and short-term work during busy seasons.
Store Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: National Harbor, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store, from sales and staff to visuals and operations. This is a good fit if you have 4–6+ years of retail, want to grow your career, and like a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong discounts).
Store Assistant Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: National Harbor, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with team coaching, merchandising, and daily operations. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of retail, want leadership experience, and like the idea of benefits plus big discounts and a free shoe each season.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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