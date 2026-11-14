Chevy Chase has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, especially if you like daytime hours or strong tip potential. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels Location: Chevy Chase, MD (8542 Connecticut Ave Ste A)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $21.00 per hour + tips

Daytime-only bakery job (stores close by 2–3 PM), with flexible schedules and no night shifts. Great fit if you want steady hours, a fast pace, and a chance to grow into shift lead or management over time.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels Location: Chevy Chase, MD (8542 Connecticut Ave Ste A)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.57 – $21.86 per hour + tips

Lead the team, open/close the store, and help set the vibe for the bakery, all without late nights. Comes with flexible scheduling, early closing times, and paid time off starting after 90 days (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: The Capital Grille

Location: Chevy Chase, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $4.00 per hour + tips

Upscale dining server role with strong tip potential and weekly pay. Offers benefits like medical, dental, vision, anniversary pay, sick leave, 401(k) match (after a year, 21+), and employee dining discounts.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hospitality spots in Chevy Chase tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.