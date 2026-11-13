The Wilmington Area Planning Council will hold a workshop on final recommendations for the Southern New Castle County Growth Area Land Use and Transportation Plan on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Odessa Fire Hall (304 Main Street, Station 24, Odessa, DE). Registration is requested but not required, and residents can learn about and give input on future land use and transportation in southern New Castle County. More information and registration: https://www.wilmapco.org/sncc

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wilmington Area Planning Council