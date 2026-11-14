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💻 Mount Airy MD IT Openings: Multiple Lab Testing Roles $55K–$85K
Mount Airy’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with a few niche lab testing roles that pay well and let you work closely with cutting‑edge video and RF systems.
Here are the standout IT openings this week:
Lab Testing QA Analyst (Hybrid – MD/WA)
- Employer: Sand Cherry Associates
- Location: Mount Airy, MD or Brewster, WA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, long-term consulting
- Salary: $55,000–$85,000/year
You’ll own QA in a technical lab, building test plans, tracking defects, and validating complex systems for telecom, satellite, RF, and IP video. Good fit if you like detailed test work, documentation, and working side‑by‑side with engineering.
Lab Testing Support (Remote – EST or PST)
- Employer: Sand Cherry Associates
- Location: Listed as Mount Airy, MD (remote, EST or PST hours)
- Type: Contract, long-term consulting
- Salary: $55,000–$85,000/year
Hands‑on role running lab test scripts, setting up equipment, and helping troubleshoot satellite, RF, video processing, and IP video systems. Great if you like practical lab work, problem‑solving, and working from home on a set time zone.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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