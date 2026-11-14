Mount Airy’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with a few niche lab testing roles that pay well and let you work closely with cutting‑edge video and RF systems.

Here are the standout IT openings this week:

Employer: Sand Cherry Associates

Sand Cherry Associates Location: Mount Airy, MD or Brewster, WA (hybrid)

or Brewster, WA (hybrid) Type: Full-time, long-term consulting

Salary: $55,000–$85,000/year

You’ll own QA in a technical lab, building test plans, tracking defects, and validating complex systems for telecom, satellite, RF, and IP video. Good fit if you like detailed test work, documentation, and working side‑by‑side with engineering.

Employer: Sand Cherry Associates

Sand Cherry Associates Location: Listed as Mount Airy, MD (remote, EST or PST hours)

Listed as Type: Contract, long-term consulting

Salary: $55,000–$85,000/year

Hands‑on role running lab test scripts, setting up equipment, and helping troubleshoot satellite, RF, video processing, and IP video systems. Great if you like practical lab work, problem‑solving, and working from home on a set time zone.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.