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📅 Winter Makers’ Market & free Santa photos Nov. 14
12 days ago
📅 Winter Makers’ Market at Bohemia Overlook Vineyard
Bohemia Overlook Vineyard is hosting a Winter Makers’ Market on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
Head to Bohemia Overlook Vineyard, 88 Rivers Edge Rd, North East, MD 21921 for a full day of holiday fun:
- Handcrafted goods from local vendors
- Food trucks
- Live music
- Seasonal drinks from the vineyard
- FREE pictures with Santa from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM by HER Photography
Bring family and friends to shop local, enjoy the food and music, and knock out some last-minute Christmas shopping all in one place.
More Info: Calendar • Bohemia Overlook Vineyard's Winter Make...
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