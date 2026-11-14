📅 Winter Makers’ Market at Bohemia Overlook Vineyard

Bohemia Overlook Vineyard is hosting a Winter Makers’ Market on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

Head to Bohemia Overlook Vineyard, 88 Rivers Edge Rd, North East, MD 21921 for a full day of holiday fun:

Handcrafted goods from local vendors

Food trucks

Live music

Seasonal drinks from the vineyard

FREE pictures with Santa from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM by HER Photography

Bring family and friends to shop local, enjoy the food and music, and knock out some last-minute Christmas shopping all in one place.