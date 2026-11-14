📅 Holiday craft fair at Ridgely Middle School

Ridgely Middle School is hosting its 45th Annual Craft Fair on November 13, 2026, from 10:00 am–3:00 pm at 121 E Ridgely Road, Timonium, MD 21093.

Browse affordable, one-of-a-kind gifts from local artists and businesses and support the Ridgely PTA at the same time. Entry is $2 at the door; students are free with a paying adult. Parking is free.

Enter through the gym, cafeteria, or main lobby. Be sure to check out the silent auction and door prizes in the cafeteria for a chance to win gift cards, handmade items, and themed baskets. Bidding ends at 2:00 pm sharp.

All proceeds benefit Ridgely Middle School PTA.