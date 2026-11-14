📅 Adult painting afternoon at Back River Community Center

Enjoy a laid-back art session at Canvas and Cork on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at the Back River Community Center, 801 Back River Neck Rd, Essex, MD 21221.

This is a relaxing, adults-only painting event. Art supplies are provided for you, and the cost is $8.

You can bring your own beverage (light beer, wine, or non-alcoholic), but:

No alcohol will be provided on-site

No glass containers are allowed

Alcohol must be transported in safe containers only

If you’re looking for a low-key afternoon to get creative and unwind, this is a nice local option.