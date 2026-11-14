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Essex
📅 Canvas and Cork adult painting event – Nov. 14 for $8
12 days ago
📅 Adult painting afternoon at Back River Community Center
Enjoy a laid-back art session at Canvas and Cork on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at the Back River Community Center, 801 Back River Neck Rd, Essex, MD 21221.
This is a relaxing, adults-only painting event. Art supplies are provided for you, and the cost is $8.
You can bring your own beverage (light beer, wine, or non-alcoholic), but:
- No alcohol will be provided on-site
- No glass containers are allowed
- Alcohol must be transported in safe containers only
If you’re looking for a low-key afternoon to get creative and unwind, this is a nice local option.
More Info: Canvas and Cork - Discover Baltimore County
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