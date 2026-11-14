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🚧 Green Zone curbside leaf pickup week of Nov. 16
12 days ago
🚧 Curbside leaf pickup in Green Zone week of Nov 16
The City’s curbside leaf collection will continue in the Green Zone during the week of November 16.
Residents in this area are asked to:
- Check the color‑coded collection zones on the City’s website
- Confirm that your home is in the Green Zone
- Watch for your specific collection schedule, which the City will post on the website before crews come through
This notice only mentions the Green Zone, so if you live there, now’s a good time to see where you fall on the map and get ready for pickup that week.
More Info: Alert Center • Curbside Leaf Collection Continues ...
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