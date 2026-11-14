📢 Maryland boosts kinship care and ends hotel stays for foster youth

On Tuesday in Annapolis, the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS), House Speaker Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk, and Casey Family Programs hosted the first Child Welfare Legislative Summit. The event gathered lawmakers, child welfare workers, service providers, and advocates to talk about reforms to Maryland’s foster care system.

Key updates they shared:

Since the 2024 Kinship Care Law , youth living with kin in foster care has grown by 440+ children , and the kinship placement rate is up 46% .

, in foster care has grown by , and the . For kids under age 10 , kinship care rose from 34.5% (July 2024) to 50% (July 2026) .

, kinship care rose from to . Licensed kinship caregivers jumped from 25% (Dec 2024) to 88% (Sept 2026) , backed by $5 million in added support.

to , backed by in added support. DHS ended the practice of placing children in hotels in November 2025 .

in . Pediatric hospital overstays have been cut by up to 65%, and when they do happen, the average stay length dropped by nearly 60% (Aug–Nov 2026).

DHS and state leaders say they’ll keep expanding safe placement options and supports so every Maryland child can live in a stable, loving home.

For media questions, contact Lilly Price, lillian.price@maryland.gov, 443-965-1265.