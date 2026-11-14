undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚠️ Social Services admin office moved, services still available
⚠️ Social Services admin office has moved, services continue
The Prince George’s County Department of Social Services staff have moved from 805 Brightseat Road to the new Health and Human Services (HHS) building in Capitol Heights, MD. Key units like the Office of the Director, Adult Services Bureau, Family Investment Division leadership, and others are now in this shared HHS space.
Services that used to be at the old administrative office are still available at new customer service and finance windows, including:
- General customer service
- Mail distribution for unhoused individuals
- EBT card distribution for unhoused individuals
- Clearance drop-off
- Check pick-up
Families can still visit district offices, open 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.:
- Landover: 425 Brightseat Rd, Landover, MD 20785
- Hyattsville: 6505 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20782
- Temple Hills: 4235 28th Ave, Temple Hills, MD 20748
For now, the mailing address stays the same: 805 Brightseat Rd, Landover, MD 20785.
More Info: New Location – Same Continuance of Service | Princ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.