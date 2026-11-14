⚠️ Social Services admin office has moved, services continue

The Prince George’s County Department of Social Services staff have moved from 805 Brightseat Road to the new Health and Human Services (HHS) building in Capitol Heights, MD. Key units like the Office of the Director, Adult Services Bureau, Family Investment Division leadership, and others are now in this shared HHS space.

Services that used to be at the old administrative office are still available at new customer service and finance windows, including:

General customer service

Mail distribution for unhoused individuals

EBT card distribution for unhoused individuals

Clearance drop-off

Check pick-up

Families can still visit district offices, open 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.:

Landover: 425 Brightseat Rd, Landover, MD 20785

425 Brightseat Rd, Landover, MD 20785 Hyattsville: 6505 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20782

6505 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20782 Temple Hills: 4235 28th Ave, Temple Hills, MD 20748

For now, the mailing address stays the same: 805 Brightseat Rd, Landover, MD 20785.