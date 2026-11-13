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⚠️ Nov. 13 WSSC Water online payments and tech delays
11 days ago
⚠️ Online bill pay issues and tech delays on Nov. 13
On November 13, WSSC Water says some customers may have trouble making online bill payments. They are investigating the cause.
Because of the recent Microsoft outage, WSSC Water technicians may arrive late to scheduled appointments.
If you’d like to reschedule your appointment, call 301-206-4001.
WSSC Water apologizes for the inconvenience.
More Info: Attention Customers - November 13 | WSSC Water
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