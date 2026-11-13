📢 $1.5M grants to grow home-based child care in Maryland

Maryland has launched a $1.5 million Home-Based Child Care Expansion Program to increase licensed, home-based child care in underserved neighborhoods and during nontraditional hours.

The Maryland Department of Labor will award grants up to $250,000 to organizations that help people start or expand family child care programs in their homes. Funds can cover staffing and licensure support, business coaching, safety upgrades or equipment, child development materials, and staff recruitment.

Who can apply? Eligible applicants include nonprofits, community and faith-based groups, colleges, child care networks, local or county agencies (including workforce boards), registered apprenticeship sponsors, and other organizations approved by the department. Applications focused on communities in Maryland’s ENOUGH Initiative will receive scoring preference.

A pre-proposal conference will be held Monday, November 30 at 10 a.m.

Applications are due Friday, January 29, 2027 by 11:59 p.m. EST.

For full guidelines, policy details, and to register for the conference, visit the Maryland Department of Labor website.