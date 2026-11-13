Mount Airy has a few solid grocery store roles right now, great if you want steady hours, friendly customers, and room to grow.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Safeway / Location: Mount Airy, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages; paid weekly)

This is a front-end role as a courtesy clerk, customer service associate, or cashier. Good fit if you like helping people, staying busy, and want flexible schedules, weekly pay, store discounts, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Safeway / Location: Mount Airy, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting pay no less than local minimum wage; may vary by experience and location

Work in the meat and seafood department, helping prep, package, and stock fresh products while answering customer questions. This is an entry-level job with advancement potential, flexible schedules, and access to benefits like medical, dental, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.