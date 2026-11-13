Brooklyn neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from holiday decor to practical home help. Here are a few free deals you can pick up in Brooklyn Park, Baltimore, MD.

Item: Free Christmas decorations

Condition: Not specified

Location: Alley 77, Brooklyn Park, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

There are free Xmas decorations set out in alley 77. If you’re decorating your home or yard for the holidays, this could help you save some money. Items are left out for pickup, so you can stop by and see what’s there.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wide green walker with seat

Condition: Described as sturdy, folds for storage

Location: Brooklyn Park, Baltimore, MD (exact pickup spot shared by poster)

Source: nextdoor.com

This wide green walker has a comfortable seat and hand brakes, and it folds up to save space when not in use. A helpful free item for anyone who needs extra support while walking or standing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large quantity of free firewood

Condition: Not specified

Location: Brooklyn Park, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

A large quantity of firewood is available for free. Good for heating or campfires if you have a safe place to burn it. Be sure you have a vehicle or containers to haul the wood.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Brooklyn tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.