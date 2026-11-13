Chevy Chase is busy right now with finance and banking hiring, especially around real estate and loan portfolios. If you’re numbers-focused and like complex deals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Berkadia

Berkadia Location: Chevy Chase, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead insurance risk for multifamily lending across Berkadia’s national platform. You’ll advise underwriting and mortgage banking teams on complex commercial real estate insurance, agency requirements (Fannie/Freddie), and escalated issues, while building internal best practices and training.

Employer: Berkadia

Berkadia Location: Chevy Chase, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 base, plus potential incentives

Support Berkadia’s national agency origination team by sizing, pricing, and underwriting multifamily loans. This role is heavy on market analysis, deal modeling, and working directly with Mortgage Bankers and Fannie Mae, plus leading training for new analysts.

Employer: Forbright Bank

Location: Chevy Chase, MD (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000, depending on experience

Own daily and monthly reconciliations for a large portfolio of purchased consumer loans. You’ll work with big data sets, keep loan and cash balances perfectly tied out, support portfolio reporting, and use advanced Excel (plus SQL/Python if you have it) in a bank that leans into tech and sustainability perks.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.