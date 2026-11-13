Saint Inigoes is buzzing with cleared, defense-focused leadership roles right now. If you’re in Southern Maryland (or willing to move yourself here), there are several solid management paths to explore.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

BAE Systems USA Location: Saint Inigoes Shores, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,779 – $140,723

Support multiple Department of the Navy IFF projects by building and maintaining MS Project schedules, tracking budgets, and analyzing data. Great fit if you have a business degree, 3+ years of experience (2+ with DON), and are strong with Excel, stats, and visual reports. Role is onsite in Southern Maryland with full corporate benefits.

Employer: ANSER

Location: Saint Inigoes, MD (Webster Outlying Field / WOLF)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $129,000

Work with the NAWCAD SCMS Division on C5ISR projects, handling full life cycle project management from requirements through delivery. You’ll run status meetings, reports, and stakeholder coordination. Needs an active DoD Secret clearance, a degree plus 3+ years (or equivalent experience), and the ability to work onsite within 50 miles.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Saint Inigoes, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,008 – $164,914

Lead teams supporting airborne systems projects for the Airborne Systems Integration (ASI) Division at Webster Field. You’ll manage scope, schedule, budget, and quality, and guide work like procurement, integration, testing, and fielding. Requires technical/engineering background, 3–7+ years related experience, and 1+ year with large airborne systems. No relocation help, but strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they’re flexible on. And if you’re local, this is a great moment to polish your resume and throw your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.