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Prince George's County
📢 5-minute survey to improve Prince George’s planning website
5 days ago
📢 Help Improve the County Planning Website in 5 Minutes
Prince George’s County Planning Department and the University of Maryland are studying how people use the Planning Department website so it’s easier for residents to find information that affects their communities.
You can:
- Take a brief, anonymous online survey (about 5 minutes) if you’ve recently visited the Planning Department website.
- Choose, through that survey, if you’d also like to join observation sessions, usability testing, interviews, or focus groups.
Key details:
- Who can participate: Anyone who has recently used the Planning Department website.
- Languages: English, Spanish (Español), Chinese (中文).
- Where: In-person observation sessions at the Prince George’s County Planning Department; interviews are remote.
- When: Survey is open now; research sessions run November 1–13, interviews November 1–14.
Questions or accessibility needs?
- Survey: ldiyea@umd.edu
- Observation: apatki@umd.edu
- Usability testing: kagwale@umd.edu
- Interviews/focus groups: svinodke@umd.edu
More Info: PALS - Website Usability Study - Prince George's C...
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