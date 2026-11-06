💻 Suitland-Silver Hill IT Jobs: Multiple Data Roles at $130K–$172K

Suitland-Silver Hill is hot right now for cleared data pros, especially around Joint Base Andrews. If you’re into Python, Databricks, and DevSecOps, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Altamira Technologies Corporation

Altamira Technologies Corporation Location: Joint Base Andrews (Suitland, MD) – hybrid ( 3 days on-site, 2 days remote )

– hybrid ( ) Salary: $130,000 – $150,000

Type: Full-time

Clearance: SECRET (must be able to get TS/SCI)

Work directly with combatant commands, build and maintain Databricks notebooks, manage GitLab repos, and help shape CI pipelines and DevSecOps practices. Good fit if you have strong Python, API integration skills, and like being close to mission work on base.

Employer: Altamira Technologies Corporation

Altamira Technologies Corporation Location: Remote , with periodic meetings at Joint Base Andrews (Suitland, MD)

, with periodic meetings at Salary: $150,000 – $172,000

Type: Full-time

Clearance: SECRET (must be able to get TS/SCI)

Fully remote day-to-day, but still tied into the national security mission. You’ll own Databricks workflows, GitLab standards, and integrations with tools like Jira and Confluence, using advanced Python and DevSecOps to keep data platforms running smoothly.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.