🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cockeysville

Three very special dogs in Cockeysville, MD are looking for new homes through private owners. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cockeysville, MD)

Source: adoptapet

About Crash:

Crash is a smart, energetic pup who loves to learn. He responds well to consistent training and is very food-motivated, which makes teaching him new skills easier. He’s friendly with people of all sizes and enjoys a good game of tug-of-war.

His current owner notes that Crash shows reactivity to other dogs (mainly barking), and his expected adult size plus this reactivity has caused issues with their leasing office. Crash will do best with an adopter who can continue his training, manage his energy, and help him work on his dog reactivity.

👉 Meet Crash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier (bully mix)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier (bully mix) Age: Young adult (about 2 years old)

Young adult (about 2 years old) Gender: Female

Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cockeysville, MD)

Source: adoptapet

About Girly:

Girly is a sweet, gentle 2-year-old bully mix who has been through a tough time. She was recently saved from a situation where her previous family couldn’t afford the care and attention she needs. Even though she hasn’t been feeling her best, her current caregiver describes her as having a very gentle soul and a strong desire to be loved.

She’s looking for a special, committed forever home that can give her the time, care, and stability she deserves as she continues to heal and thrive.

👉 Meet Girly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Likely Miniature Schnauzer mix

Likely Miniature Schnauzer mix Age: Young adult (about 3 years old)

Young adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Female

Color: Silver & tan (Yorkie-like coloring)

Silver & tan (Yorkie-like coloring) Adoption fee: $5

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cockeysville, MD)

Source: adoptapet

About Coco:

Coco came from BARCS and is believed to be around 3 years old. She looks like a miniature schnauzer mix, though her exact breed isn’t certain. Coco is full of energy and needs an adopter who can match her activity level.

Her current owner says she would do best with someone who has a fairly regular schedule or extra time to play with her. She was owner-surrendered before coming to her current caregiver, so a stable, patient home will mean a lot to her.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cockeysville, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Every share can help them find the loving families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or private owner directly for the most up-to-date information.